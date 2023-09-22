Top Quotes – McDaniel, Tagovailoa, Mostert Ready to Continue Hot Start at Hard Rock Stadium

(On what he's seen this season from OL Coach Butch Barry) – "I was fortunate enough to work directly with Butch in San Francisco for my last season there. The in's and out's of a season, especially the one we had there where people were speaking on next year in the middle of the season, then we went on a run and found a way to galvanize and got to the NFC Championship Game. That relationship, there's no hiding. You kind of know what you're going to get. And after really digesting the whole 2022 season, I thought he was just what the doctor ordered. I think if you ask the players, they would say the same thing. And it's not because of anything but his commitment to the task at hand, his commitment to the players, and his integrity of his position. He's relentless. I mean, he's sweating in a sun hat every day. He brings the juice and takes it very, very serious."

(On RB Raheem Mostert's play in Week 2) – "He's a unique individual that currently has either the first or second fastest ball-carrier time recorded since 2016 – 23-something (miles per hour), and he was 29 years old (at the time). To look at him through the same lens as every other back I think would be a mistake. Just watching the nuances of his game, he's developed confidence, conviction, his vision is better, he's more decisive. As you guys could see last night, and it was very evident at the end of the season last year, he is a hard tackle. Pound for pound he might be one of, if not the strongest person on the team. He's just unique in that way. I try to very much acknowledge when people live outside the curve. I'd rather be the person that was like, 'yeah, see? I knew it.' Because you just watch what he does on daily basis and know how hungry he is and how much he wants to do what he does best, which is run the football."