Top Quotes – McDaniel, Tagovailoa Reflect on Historic Home Opener, Turn Focus to Buffalo

Reflecting on a Historic Home Opener

(On looking for things to improve on when there are so many obvious positives in a game) – "I think it's more of how, okay, how did you have that performance? One thing that is obvious to myself, to the coaching staff and to the players is that that was earned through deliberate practice, and that you're not able to have success in the National Football League any other way. So there was plenty of things that we could detail from a technique standpoint. We had a lot of really good results, but that doesn't mean that from a technique standpoint, you let off the gas. And if you want a feeling, not necessarily that exact feeling, because those are rare to have those opportunities, but if you want a feeling of success that you started to get used to, there's no shortcuts."