Top Quotes | Media Availability - November 2

GENERAL MANAGER CHRIS GRIER

(On how the trade for LB Bradley Chubb came together)

"We're always looking for opportunities to upgrade the roster and do things that we thought could benefit us not just today, but long term as well. He's a 26-year-old player at a premium position. He's a very good football player. We had some very casual conversations a couple weeks ago about it, but probably until like the last couple days when they got back from London is when things really heated up between George (Paton) and I just having conversations, multiple conversations throughout the days trying to see if we could get a deal done."

(On how he feels about QB Tua Tagovailoa)

"I will say we are very, very happy with how Tua (Tagovailoa) is playing and what he's done for us. It's been really exciting to watch him blossom on and off the field. He does so much work here behind the scenes that people don't see in terms of all the stuff to prepare to make himself take that leap. Him and Mike (McDaniel), their connection is really special. I think you guys kind of feel it being around them and it's been really fun watching them."

HEAD COACH MIKE McDANIEL

(On his relationship with General Manager Chris Grier)

"I feel extremely fortunate to work with a GM such as Chris. I feel very fortunate to be in the organization in general. All of those things, like I said, it was one of the overwhelming things when I was interviewing for this place is I could piece it together pretty fast that there's a lot a lot of parts of this organization that a lot of head coaches aren't afforded. So it is awesome. We take it very serious, the direction of the Miami Dolphins organization, and every decision that is made with that in mind. So there is no such thing as over-communication and we wouldn't allow it to be any other way except for being 100 percent on the same page about anything that we're doing."

(On the impact General Manager Chris Grier has had on the roster)

"I mean, it directly impacts coaches. From the minute I got here, what I was so impressed with, you see on paper – I just know from firsthand experience what losing streaks are like and I know how tough it is to start an NFL season on the heavy side of the loss column. So coming in here on paper, I was intrigued because to start 1-7 and then to win football games is a tough task for a locker room. You see a lot of locker rooms divide and then implode, but it started to make sense when I got here. There's very talented players across the roster. But more than anything, you have these good human beings that have the right intent and that are focused on, above all things else, winning. And that is unique. I think a ton of credit should go to Chris (Grier) and his staff, because there are a lot of quality players and people. It gets lost in all the mix, but that's what ends up winning in this league, are people coming together as a team. It's been awesome, and that was just more of the same from my experience with him yesterday."

(On what he likes about RB Jeff Wilson Jr. after coaching him in San Francisco)

"So Jeff – it's a cool story because when he was an undrafted – actually when he was coming out of college, I actually flew down on a vacation day and worked him out at North Texas. I was like in denim covering him on wide receiver routes. And let's just say I didn't cover him well, which isn't saying much. But I got to learn a lot about him that day. Much of which, with the support of the scouting department there, we targeted him as an undrafted player, and I've seen him really grow into a professional. He's a guy that is magnetic. He's very focused on football, has a nature of playing football that I think help or affects his teammates in a positive manner. He's a physical guy that you can count on to bring that physicality and tone sets in that regard. Great teammate. And he's a guy that doesn't – you always really gravitate towards people that expect nothing given to them and enjoy the process of earning stuff, and that's the way he's always been. He's always been very – he's been around very competitive backfields and he's always rooted for his teammates, and is one of the locker room's favorite players, while also trying to do his best and whatever he can to help the team. So I couldn't be happier with the person that we're bringing to Dolphins."

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

(On why he thinks the offense executes so well on third down)

"I think we do a really good job in practice with the scout team. The scout team gives us great looks on what their team plays on third-and-long and we're also talking about things that could potentially come up. So if they did come up, where could we go if this doesn't show up? So I would say we have a lot of answers for our third-down plays, whether it's third-and-long, third-and-short, of potential coverages we could be getting."

LB JEROME BAKER

(On how the addition of LB Bradley Chubb will help him)

"Man, he'll help me so many ways, I can't even explain to you. He gets after the quarterback. He's a smart guy … so it's going to be exciting, man. Hopefully he just helps us win games."

WR TYREEK HILL

(On what RB Jeff Wilson Jr. can bring to the team)

"I've watched a few of his games and just the explosive mindset of him being able to catch the ball out of the backfield, just the different aspects of the game when I watch him play. He's a very special player."

RB RAHEEM MOSTERT