Top Quotes | Media Availability - September 22

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR DANNY CROSSMAN

(On how his special teams units responded after the opening kickoff against Baltimore)

"I think that was critical. And really, not only the kicking game players but our whole team. If you think about that game, we overcame a couple of turnovers. Minus-two in the turnover (battle) and you have a 17 percent chance of winning. You give up chunk plays on defense. You give up a big play in the kicking game. We overcame a lot as a team. And the kicking game in particular, bad things are going to happen. It's the National Football League. Some days you get the bear and some days the bear gets you. But you better be able to overcome and not let things spiral. It's the old adage that we played 30 plays but you only remember one of them. And that's the way it is."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JOSH BOYER

(On the similarities and differences between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen)

"Yeah, both of them are extremely talented. I would say as far as running or throwing, both of them can run like running backs and both of them can throw the ball 80 yards. But schematically, I would say they're two different systems, and they try to attack you in different ways. So yeah, we'll have a big challenge for sure this week. We're looking forward to it. But I would say there's not a lot of carry-over from scheme from one team to the other."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR FRANK SMITH

(On how OL Connor Williams has transitioned to center this season)

"We can't speak highly enough about what Connor (Williams) has been able to do. I mean, making the transition from guard to center; it's not as easy as he's making it look. To be able to go on the road and execute the way he's done has been just tremendous. I think it really stands to who he is as a person."

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH WES WELKER

(On how WR Tyreek Hill and WR Jaylen Waddle complement each other)

"Their speed has really changed my perspective on the receiver position. Not totally changed my perspective, but not only do they have speed, but they're dawgs. And they're tough. It's very rare to find guys that are that fast, that explosive, but aren't track guys. They're tough, they're hard-nosed, they want to win, they compete, they bring it every day on the practice field. All those different things. I think that's what sets them apart. I think that's what sets most receivers apart is the mindset that they bring each and every day to want to be great and want to win and want to be successful and understanding that there's a guy with lined up across for me and I'm going to win. To have two guys like that with that kind of talent and that kind of speed just puts so much stress on a defense. We're very fortunate to have two guys like that. There are still a lot of things that we can improve. But I think we're definitely headed in the right direction."

OFFENSIVE LINE COACH MATT APPLEBAUM

(On T Greg Little's performance in his first start with the Dolphins)

"Yes, he did really well in there. I was proud of him. I think it's been a little while since he played and he had a great week of preparation. He went out there against some good players and performed pretty well, so I was really happy for him. I think he was really proud of himself after the game. It was a really cool moment."

CORNERBACKS/PASS GAME SPECIALIST SAM MADISON

(On what CB Kader Kohou has done that impresses him)

"His mindset … He takes everything to heart. He takes it seriously. He goes out there and he just works. So it's just fun to be able to watch the things that he's been able to do since he's been here. Just being able to talk through some things with him and then goes out there and applies them. But he's a hard-nosed, tough little young corner, and we try to get him in when we can."

CB XAVIEN HOWARD

(On how the Bills have looked so far this season)

"They've put a lot of great things on film. I feel like they are pretty good over there. They are doing a lot of great things over there. We've just got to be prepared for it."

