Top Quotes – Mostert, Howard and Ramsey talk offseason progress, 2023 Training Camp 

(On his relationship with Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his approach heading into year two with the Dolphins) – "With Mike, the beautiful thing about him is he's going to look back at the season from last year. He knows everything that he did that was not his best work, and he's going to readjust and do everything he possibly can to not make that same mistake twice. That's the saying that he uses a lot. 'I don't want to make the same mistake twice.' So in year two, being a head coach, I think that you're going to see a lot of a lot of different changes with him, more so dialing in on different aspects of the game. He's very intelligent, as you could tell. He understands the game a lot and he's going to be working his tail off to make sure that he gets all the guys in the right position to win. I know that from firsthand and seeing it, when we were in San Fran together, to now. He's going to make those corrections and he's going to get on the same page with everybody."