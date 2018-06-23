2018 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Along with the battles for roster spots that go with every position, the Dolphins will have to figure out the best way to divvy up playing time among their wide receivers to get maximum production out of the group. Along with Amendola and Wilson, returning starters Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker also have to figure prominently in the offense. Then there's the explosive Jakeem Grant, who is looking to build on his strong finish from last season. It's a good problem to have, no doubt, but the Dolphins will have to figure out some things at this position.