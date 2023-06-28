2023 Positional Preview: Quarterbacks

With the Dolphins 2023 Training Camp just over one month away, Miamidolphins.com is breaking down the roster with its annual position preview series. First up, the quarterbacks.
Looking to complement a quarterback room already featuring Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson, the Dolphins added a pair of Florida natives over the offseason in Mike White (Pembroke Pines) and James Blackman (South Bay).
Here's a look at the four quarterbacks on Miami's roster heading into Training Camp:
(in numerical order)
#1 TUA TAGOVAILOA
6-1 | 217 | Alabama '20
Selected fifth overall by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa is coming off the best season of his career. In 2022, Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards (3,548), touchdowns (25) and became the youngest NFL quarterback since 1984 (Dan Marino) to lead the league in passer rating (105.5).
Tagovailoa currently holds the best career passer rating in Dolphins history (95.0), is second in completion percentage (65.7), and fifth all-time in passing yards (8,015).
He's played in 36 games, made 34 starts, and thrown 52 touchdown passes in his career.
#14 MIKE WHITE
6-5 | 218 | Western Kentucky '18
White signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent after spending his previous four seasons with the New York Jets. He made his NFL debut with New York in 2021, throwing a touchdown pass in his first career attempt. Later that season, White became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300+ passing yards and a 75+ completion percentage in their first career start. White has reached at least 240 yards passing in six of his seven career starts and has thrown for 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns, and a 75.4 passer rating in eight games.
He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (171st overall) by Dallas in the 2018 NFL Draft and was on the active roster his entire rookie season before joining the Jets practice squad in 2019. White played high school football at University School in nearby Davie, Florida, and was the 3A Florida Player of the Year as a senior. He was a two-year starter at the University of South Florida before transferring to Western Kentucky, where he finished his collegiate career as one of the nation's most prolific passers.
#16 JAMES BLACKMAN
6-6 | 189 | Arkansas State '23
Blackman joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent this offseason. He started 11 games for Arkansas State last year, completing 223-of-347 passes (64.3 pct.) for 2,471 yards while accounting for 17 total touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Prior to Arkansas State, Blackman started games in four different seasons (2017-20) at Florida State. He finished his collegiate career with 9,260 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. Blackman played high school football at Glades Central in nearby Belle Glade, Florida.
#19 SKYLAR THOMPSON
6-2 | 219 | Kansas State '22
Thompson was a four-year starter (2018-21) at Kansas State before becoming a seventh-round pick (247th overall) by Miami in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in eight games, including the postseason, during his rookie campaign and made three starts, one of which came in the Dolphins' playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets in Week 18.
Thompson threw for 754 yards and two touchdowns last season in those eight appearances.