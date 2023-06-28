2023 Positional Preview: Quarterbacks

#14 MIKE WHITE

White signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent after spending his previous four seasons with the New York Jets. He made his NFL debut with New York in 2021, throwing a touchdown pass in his first career attempt. Later that season, White became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300+ passing yards and a 75+ completion percentage in their first career start. White has reached at least 240 yards passing in six of his seven career starts and has thrown for 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns, and a 75.4 passer rating in eight games.