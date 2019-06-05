Andy Cohen: So Much Competition For Starting Jobs

One of the only sure things on this team is that Laremy Tunsil will line up at left tackle. Veteran Daniel Kilgore seems to be the likely choice at center. After that, who knows? Got to believe Jesse Davis will be in the mix at either guard or tackle. He’s a player whose career chart is pointing up. Veteran pick-up Jordan Mills, formerly of the Bills, is getting a long look at right tackle as are rookie Isaiah Prince and third-year player Zach Sterup. If Davis plays one guard spot, the other could go to free agent signing Chris Reed or maybe rookie Michael Deiter. I wouldn’t overlook undrafted rookie Shaq Calhoun either. While things are muddled now, look for some clarity during the first few weeks of training camp.