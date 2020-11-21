Chris Myarick Elevated to Active Roster

Nov 21, 2020 at 03:55 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tight end Chris Myarick for Sunday's game.

LHS_8701

Myarick made his NFL debut last week vs. the L.A. Chargers but did not record any statistics. He has spent all of the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad after entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 9, 2019. He was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter at Temple, where he appeared in 43 games with 25 starts. As a senior in 2018, Myarick made 12 starts and caught 14 passes for 146 yards (10.4 avg.) and one touchdown.

