Dolphins Will Not Have Fans For Training Camp, Preseason Games; Announce Safety Initiatives For When Fans Return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With the health and safety of its fans and employees front of mind, the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium announced a series of initiatives designed to create a safe environment in 2020. The organization conducted a thorough review starting in late March of the fan experience with the intent to provide a safe environment for guests. Stadium capacity for regular season games will be determined at a later date in consultation with health experts and government officials. Policies for the 2020 season will include:
- No fans for training camp and preseason games
- No tailgating for 2020 season
- Socially-distanced seating clusters
- All fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking
- Mobile touchless entry with more points of entries and exits to help avoid bottlenecks at ingress/egress
- Cashless experience for food service, parking and retail
- GBAC Star certification
"Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular season home game so we'll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer; with the first priority continuing to be everyone's health and preventing any spread of the virus," said Tom Garfinkel, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "We're ready for any scenario and feel very good about the diligence and attention to detail that has gone into creating the safest environment we can if we are able to have fans on September 20th."
Upon entry, fans will go through a touchless security scan. Food, beverage, parking and retail will become a cashless experience supported by in-app mobile and credit card payment options. Express pickup for food and beverage will also be available. Fans will receive SMS notifications when their order is ready. Dolphins members/season ticket holders will continue to receive their food, beverage, and retail discount when ordering in the Dolphins mobile app or paying at point-of-sale terminals. Furthermore, all manual faucets, toilet handles, toilets, soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers have been changed to automatic sensors to provide a touchless restroom experience.
These programs are in addition to Hard Rock Stadium becoming the first stadium in the world to receive GBAC STAR™ accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. Hard Rock Stadium completed 20 program elements focused on cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention practices to control risks associated with infectious agents.
When a capacity is determined, season ticket members will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure. All season ticket members will have the option to roll their 2020 payments into the 2021 season and retain all of their tenure, seats and associated benefits, and any season ticket members who may be considered at-risk based on CDC guidelines will be strongly encouraged to exercise the 2021 option and stay at home in 2020.