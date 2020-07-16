Dolphins Will Not Have Fans For Training Camp, Preseason Games; Announce Safety Initiatives For When Fans Return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With the health and safety of its fans and employees front of mind, the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium announced a series of initiatives designed to create a safe environment in 2020. The organization conducted a thorough review starting in late March of the fan experience with the intent to provide a safe environment for guests. Stadium capacity for regular season games will be determined at a later date in consultation with health experts and government officials. Policies for the 2020 season will include:

"Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular season home game so we'll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer; with the first priority continuing to be everyone's health and preventing any spread of the virus," said Tom Garfinkel, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "We're ready for any scenario and feel very good about the diligence and attention to detail that has gone into creating the safest environment we can if we are able to have fans on September 20th."