Day 11 From Tampa Bay - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

More than five weeks stand between the Dolphins and their next road trip – a Week 2 tilt in Baltimore. Not only was this trip an opportunity to get some good work in against the Buccaneers, but it was also a great chance for the team to spend time together away from home.

"We traveled down here on Monday before a player's day off purposely, because this is where you get a lot of camaraderie," McDaniel said. "Guys have so many things going on in their lives, you spend a week together and there's no where to go but hang out with each other, and I think that over the course of my career, I've found that to be extremely beneficial. You end up looking back at these type of days when you're reflecting upon the entire season, and a lot of times, this is where the bonds solidify which is why it's one of the cool experiences that we're fortunate to do."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took advantage of opportunity to spend an off day with his teammates, to the detriment of his wallet.

"We got to go out to dinner with a couple of the guys the first night," said Tagovailoa. "Also got to walk through the mall with the guys yesterday, with a couple guys, and then go to dinner again. I thought it was a pretty cool trip."