Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

Jan 19, 2023 at 02:55 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Dolphins announced today that they have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

Safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz were also relieved of their duties.

