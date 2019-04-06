Saturday, Apr 06, 2019 05:03 PM

DCC IX Celebrates Cancer Survivors & Raises Funds For Cancer Research At Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Miami, FL – The South Florida community again rallied around the Dolphins Cancer Challenge for the ninth annual event that raises money for critical cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

More than 5,000 cancer fighters biked, ran, walked and volunteered in the event. The ethos of the day was celebrated by the 200 cancer survivors who participated – reinforcing the motivation of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge to tackle cancer. The Survivor Program presented by the Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation will continue to share the stories of #CancerFighters, those on the front line who galvanize efforts at the DCC.

“Today we honor and fight for those battling this disease that has touched all of us. We believe you don’t have to have cancer to fight cancer and year after year the community shows its immense support for the DCC,” Dolphins Cancer Challenge Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. “These survivors are living proof of the tremendous work being done at Sylvester through innovative research and targeted therapies – every dollar raised is making a difference to one day tackle cancer.”

“Throughout the entire 100 mile ride, I observed the dedication of so many people working to make this happen. The incredible support from the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the thousands of DCC participants, and donations from many generous contributors have such a significant impact on the patient-focused research we conduct,” Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., said. “Having a record number of cancer survivors participating speaks to the important progress we are making treating cancer. It all starts with research.”

DCC IX concluded with a new Finish Line Festival presented by Moss Construction on the grounds of the new tennis campus at Hard Rock Stadium. The event featured live entertainment throughout the day from the Ultimate Stage present by Ultimate Software. The festival grounds included delicious cuisine and beverages from the roof top bar and beer garden as well as games, inflatables, a petting zoo, yoga, massages and more for the whole family.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge donates 100 percent of the participant-raised funds to innovative cancer research at Sylvester. The event would not be possible without the incredible support of all contributors, including Champion partners Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation, Lennar Foundation and Moss Construction as well as Hero partners AutoNation, BBVA Compass, Breakthru Beverage, EventStar Structures and JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. Funds are still being collected through May 7, 2019. The DCC continues to solidify its position as the largest event fundraiser in the NFL.

Through #TeamWorkAtWork, the Miami Dolphins Foundation is committed to leveling the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida Community.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health area. The DCC’s mission is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida’s only academic-based cancer center – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth -- the University of Miami Health System. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $27.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. For more information, visit www.DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.

