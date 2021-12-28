Dolphins defeat Saints 20-3 on MNF, Week 16 Recap

Miami is now on a seven-game win streak for the first time since 1985 and now sit in the seventh seed of the playoff standings with two games remaining in the regular season. No team in NFL history has had a seven-game losing streak followed by a seven-game win streak until this season. The Dolphins now prepare for a week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 2nd. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.