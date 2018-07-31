Dolphins Host Broward County Parks & Recreation Teen Summer League Football Teams & The Doral Broncos & Miami PAL Chiefs Of The Miami XTreme Youth Football League At Training Camp Practice 

Jul 30, 2018 at 09:40 PM
RK4_3483

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Broward County Parks and Recreation Teen Summer League football teams and the Doral Broncos and Miami PAL Chiefs of the Miami XTreme Youth Football League at training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and received a character talk from Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects, Alumni Relations & Advisor to CEO and Dolphins alum Nat Moore. The athletes also heard from Baptist Health Athletic Trainer Adriana Chaves Mayorga about heat and hydration safety. Miami Police Department Chief of Police Jorge Colina, Major Albert Guerra and Officer John Giordano also were in attendance with the Miami PAL Chiefs.

The football teams had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice, meet with current players on the field and have lunch provided by Publix. Following practice, the Doral Broncos and Miami PAL Chiefs scrimmaged on the Dolphins' field. The Broward Parks and Rec Teen Summer League football teams previously received Junior Dolphins and Baptist Health jerseys for their season.

RK4_3435

"This is an amazing experience for the kids. A lot of them don't ever get to see this level of play, so being here gives them hope that they'll be able to take their skills to the next level," City of Doral Athletics Coordinator and Doral Broncos Commissioner and Andy Havens said. "The ability to be on the field and play on the same field as the Dolphins, it's incredible to them."

"A lot of our kids are from the inner city. They don't really get to go to the games or anything, so being able to see their favorite players live is an amazing thing for them," Miami PAL Director and Miami PAL Chiefs Commissioner Andra Barnes said.

As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 27 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

Advertising