Dolphins Name Weaver Defensive Coordinator

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have named Anthony Weaver defensive coordinator.

The 2024 season will mark Weaver's 20th season in the NFL – his 13th as a coach after seven as an NFL player. He brings a wealth of experience to the Dolphins, having previously worked as an NFL defensive coordinator, and a proven track record of developing players on some of the league's top defenses.

"I am excited to add Anthony to our staff, not only for what he will bring to the Dolphins as a teacher and coach, but even more so who he is as a leader of men," said head coach Mike McDaniel. "He has a proven resume of success, built on his personal investment in his players. Most importantly, he shares our belief that player development is the cornerstone to both team building and sustained excellence. Through conversations with him and those who have worked with him, it became clear that we have aligned values in football philosophies and coaching."

Weaver has helped develop six Pro Bowl players, serving as the position coach for Mario Williams (2013), Kyle Williams (2013), Marcell Dareus (2013), Jadeveon Clowney (2016-18), J.J. Watt (2018) and most recently, Justin Madubuike (2023). A third-round pick in 2020, Madubuike set career highs in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss in all three seasons he played under Weaver. In 2023, Madubuike totaled 13.0 sacks, leading all NFL defensive tackles. It was tied for the fifth-most sacks by an NFL defensive tackle in a season since 2001. All three of Clowney's career Pro Bowl selections came with Weaver as his position coach.

Weaver spent the past three seasons (2021-23) with the Baltimore Ravens, where he served one season (2021) as run game coordinator/defensive line and two (2022-23) as assistant head coach/defensive line. In 2023, the Ravens led the NFL in scoring defense (16.5 points allowed per game) and went 13-4, earning the top seed in the AFC playoffs. In Weaver's three seasons in Baltimore, the team allowed 95.3 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the NFL in that span. Baltimore's 4.06 yards per carry allowed was fourth.

Prior to his time in Baltimore, Weaver served as defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans in 2020 after spending four seasons (2016-19) as the team's defensive line coach. During Weaver's five seasons in Houston, the team won three AFC South titles and his defensive line produced four Pro Bowls – three from Clowney (2016-18) and one from Watt (2018). The 2016 Texans produced the NFL's top-ranked defense (301.3 yards allowed per game) for the first time in franchise history.

Weaver also spent time as the defensive line coach for Cleveland (2014-15) and Buffalo (2013), and was the assistant defensive line coach for the N.Y. Jets (2012). In 2013, Weaver's defensive line produced three Pro Bowl selections – Mario Williams, Kyle Williams and Marcell Dareus – and helped the defense break the franchise record for sacks with 57.0.

Weaver began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida in 2010 before coaching linebackers at North Texas in 2011.