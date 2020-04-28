Dolphins Offseason Reinforces Team's Vision

Along with Fitzpatrick, Tagovailoa joins a quarterback room which also returns Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock. Like every other position on the roster, the quarterback room will ask the four of them to compete and challenge each other every day. Flores has shown his appreciation for the way last year's trio rallied together.

"Josh [Rosen] is expected to come in, learn the offense and develop the way he has developed over the later part of the season," Flores said. "He'll get an opportunity to compete and get better every day.

All four of the quarterbacks bring that level of leadership, hard work and a team-first mentality that Flores prefers, whether starter or practice squad guy.

"[Rosen], Fitzpatrick, Jake Rudock – the three of those guys – they're really working to become leaders on this team, to lead the offense," Flores said last offseason.

The rookie of the room, Tagovailoa, was the first of 11 draft picks Miami made this past weekend, five of which came in the first two rounds. The Dolphins led the way with those five picks in the top 56 selections, a feat made possible by the front office's approach to continuously take advantage of market opportunities.

Return compensation at a rate better than market value has been the name of the game. For instance, in the Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade, Miami received two first-round picks and a second-round pick from Houston. For comparison's sake, the Texans paid a lesser price to secure their quarterback in Deshaun Watson during the 2017 NFL Draft.

That post-training camp trade grabbed the headlines, but it's the consistent approach that has the Dolphins 2021 draft cupboard restocked with another 10 picks. On the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft, Miami parlayed the fifth-to-last pick (251 overall) into a 2021 sixth-round pick. Even if the Seahawks – who the Dolphins acquired the pick from – win the Super Bowl and pick last in each round, that pick stands to improve by at least 35 spots next April.