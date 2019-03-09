Saturday, Mar 09, 2019 05:12 PM

Dolphins Sign Tight End Dwayne Allen

_DSC5908-2

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tight end Dwayne Allen.

Allen joins the Dolphins after two seasons with New England (2017-18) and five with Indianapolis (2012-16). He played in 13 games with seven starts for the Patriots in 2018, catching three passes for 27 yards (9.0 avg.) and helping New England win Super Bowl LIII. During his NFL career, Allen has played in 86 games with 71 starts and totaled 139 receptions for 1,564 yards (11.3 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He was originally a third-round pick (64th overall) by Indianapolis in the 2012 NFL draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Dwayne Allen TE 6-3 265 2/24/90 7 Clemson '12 Fayatteville, NC FA, '19

