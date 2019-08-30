Friday, Aug 30, 2019 03:15 PM

Dolphins Trade For G Danny Isidora

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Minnesota for guard Danny Isidora.

AP Photo/David Dermer

Isidora was a fifth-round pick (180th overall) by Minnesota in the 2017 NFL draft. He has played in 21 games with three starts for the Vikings. A Weston native, Isidora was a three-year starter at the University of Miami, where he earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2016. He attended Cypress Bay High School.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College 7 Hometown Acq.
Danny Isidora G 6-3 306 6/5/94 3 Miami (FL) '17 Weston, Fla. T, '19 (Min.)

Related Content

Dolphins Release Jordan Mills & Clive Walford
news

Dolphins Release Jordan Mills & Clive Walford

Dolphins Waive Chase Allen, Release Akeem Spence
news

Dolphins Waive Chase Allen, Release Akeem Spence

Dolphins Waive Will Holden
news

Dolphins Waive Will Holden

Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald
news

Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership With Miami-Dade County Public Schools Through Values Matter Miami
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership With Miami-Dade County Public Schools Through Values Matter Miami

Dolphins To Host 'The Audible: Football Fridays' At Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach High School Football Games For Third Consecutive Year
news

Dolphins To Host 'The Audible: Football Fridays' At Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach High School Football Games For Third Consecutive Year

Miami Dolphins Break Ground On $135 Million Training Complex In Partnership With Baptist Health
news

Miami Dolphins Break Ground On $135 Million Training Complex In Partnership With Baptist Health

Extension of multi-year partnership brings newly constructed venue and sports performance clinic to Miami Gardens.
news

Dolphins Sign Jakeem Grant To Contract Extension

The Dolphins announced they have signed WR Jakeem Grant to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Dolphins Sign T.J. Rahming, Waived/Injured Saeed Blacknall

Miami Dolphins Impact 119 High School & Youth Teams & More Than 5,000 Student-Athletes, Coaches & Parents This Offseason
news

Miami Dolphins Impact 119 High School & Youth Teams & More Than 5,000 Student-Athletes, Coaches & Parents This Offseason

The Miami Dolphins through their Junior Dolphins program have a strong commitment to youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment.
Miami Dolphins, His House Children’s Home Take 80 Youth On #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Back To School Shoe-Shopping Spree
news

Miami Dolphins, His House Children’s Home Take 80 Youth On #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Back To School Shoe-Shopping Spree

Advertising