Dolphins Trade For G Danny Isidora

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Minnesota for guard Danny Isidora.
Isidora was a fifth-round pick (180th overall) by Minnesota in the 2017 NFL draft. He has played in 21 games with three starts for the Vikings. A Weston native, Isidora was a three-year starter at the University of Miami, where he earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2016. He attended Cypress Bay High School.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College 7
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Danny Isidora
|G
|6-3
|306
|6/5/94
|3
|Miami (FL) '17
|Weston, Fla.
|T, '19 (Min.)