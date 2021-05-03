Draft Quick Hits: Dolphins 2021 Rookie Class

Playing all over the defensive formation at the University of Oregon (800 snaps in the slot, 300 at free safety and 300 more in the box), Holland is a play maker in every sense of the word. He is one of four players to notch at least nine interceptions in college football between the 2018 and 2019 seasons (opted out in 2020). He added 10 pass breakups to that resume giving him 19 plays on the football in 27 career games.