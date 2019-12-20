Friday, Dec 20, 2019 03:29 PM

Final Injury Report: Week 16 | Bengals vs. Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • The Dolphins have a good chance of having every player on the active roster available against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
  • All 53 players practiced for a third consecutive day Friday, although five were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
  • The five are guard Evan Boehm (ankle), defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle), fullback Chandler Cox (shoulder), kicker Jason Sanders (illness) and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (ankle).
  • Boehm and Charlton appeared on the injury report for the first time Friday and both were listed as limited participants in practice.
  • Sanders and Sieler also were limited Friday, while Cox was a full participants.
  • The other nine players on the injury report this week did not get game status designations and will be available: LB Vince Biegel, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, TE Mike Gesicki, WR Allen Hurns, C Daniel Kilgore, RB Patrick Laird, CB Nik Needham, WR DeVante Parker and WR Albert Wilson.

  • The Bengals ruled out two players Friday, including perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green, who hasn’t played a game all season because of an ankle injury.
  • Also ruled out was guard John Miller, who has a concussion.
  • They were the only two Cincinnati players to get a game status designation.

