Final Injury Report: Week 16 | Bengals vs. Dolphins

- The Dolphins have a good chance of having every player on the active roster available against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
- All 53 players practiced for a third consecutive day Friday, although five were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
- The five are guard Evan Boehm (ankle), defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle), fullback Chandler Cox (shoulder), kicker Jason Sanders (illness) and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (ankle).
- Boehm and Charlton appeared on the injury report for the first time Friday and both were listed as limited participants in practice.
- Sanders and Sieler also were limited Friday, while Cox was a full participants.
- The other nine players on the injury report this week did not get game status designations and will be available: LB Vince Biegel, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, TE Mike Gesicki, WR Allen Hurns, C Daniel Kilgore, RB Patrick Laird, CB Nik Needham, WR DeVante Parker and WR Albert Wilson.
- The Bengals ruled out two players Friday, including perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green, who hasn’t played a game all season because of an ankle injury.
- Also ruled out was guard John Miller, who has a concussion.
- They were the only two Cincinnati players to get a game status designation.