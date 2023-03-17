Five Things: David Long Jr.

A part-time player during his first two NFL seasons, an elevated role came with more leadership responsibilities the last two seasons (2021-22). Titans Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen commended Long's response to that challenge.

"David has done a great job. I think his approach day in and day out, he's taken that position and that role by the horns, and he's running with it," Bowen said. "We've got some young guys in that room, some guys who came in here mid-year last year, and he's really the solidifying force in that room right now.