Five Things: Jordyn Brooks

The aforementioned Wagner has a great shot to one day wind up in Canton. For Brooks, filling big shoes when Wagner left to the Rams was a challenge taken head on.

"It just means I've got to handle my business and make sure that I'm doing everything right at all times," Brooks said. "You go down a list of great Seahawks that played here. Great leaders of the past teams. Take a little bit of pride in that. And so, I just want to do the best job that I can for our team."