Five Things: Jordyn Brooks

Dolphins fans looking for an intimidating presence in the middle of the defense can suspend the search – Jordyn Brooks is here. One of the fastest, most instinctual players in the game, Brooks brings an aura with him to South Florida.
Here are five things to know Miami's brand-new linebacker.
1. Productive and Durable
The counting stats, advanced metrics, the film – no matter which avenue studied on Jordyn Brooks, the roads all lead to the same destination: productivity.
Not even an ACL injury suffered on the first day of 2023 could keep him off the field when the new season kicked off just nine months later. He's missed just four games over a four-year career with an average of 111 tackles per season. In his first season as a full-time starter, Brooks racked up 184 tackles with 10 coming behind the line of scrimmage.
Pro Football Focus created a stat that measures tackles that equate to a defensive win on a given play called stops. Brooks' ranks the last three seasons in that category: 10th, 5th and 24th in the NFL.
2. Unreal Range
Occasionally sent on blitzes, Brooks' pass rush productivity is a pillar of consistency. He's never had a pressure rate of lower than 22 percent. It's his ability to go backwards in coverage, however, that leaps off the screen.
The 4.54 40-yard dash that Brooks clocked at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is demonstrated routinely on the tape.
This clip shows the entire skill set. The speed to match and get vertical 15 yards downfield; the recognition to peel off that route and flow back downhill, and the physical skills to change direction in a flash. Just watch his teammate Bobby Wagner (No. 54) react to the play of Brooks here:
For posterity, how about a clip of the blitzing element? The first-step explosiveness stands out here:
3. Mastering the X's and O's
The aforementioned Wagner has a great shot to one day wind up in Canton. For Brooks, filling big shoes when Wagner left to the Rams was a challenge taken head on.
"It just means I've got to handle my business and make sure that I'm doing everything right at all times," Brooks said. "You go down a list of great Seahawks that played here. Great leaders of the past teams. Take a little bit of pride in that. And so, I just want to do the best job that I can for our team."
Seattle climbed from the 31st ranked pass defense the year prior to 14th under Brooks' leadership at the MIKE backer position. The Seahawks won two more games and punched their ticket to the postseason. Without Brooks for that trip to San Francisco, the Seattle defense surrendered 41 points in a loss to their rival.
4. Exuding Leadership
Players and coaches alike in Seattle were impressed by the maturation from rookie season to 2023 from the ex-Seahawks linebacker.
"He is the conduit from the coaching staff to the rest of the guys on the field," Pete Carroll said. "He's embraced it seriously as a pro, he has really taken it seriously, and he really cares."
"He has been absolutely lights out," said former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright. "(Brooks is) just communicating extremely well, pointing at stuff. You can see him and Quandre (Diggs) communicating throughout the game. When I see Jordyn and what he's doing for this defense, I'm really loving what I'm seeing."
5. Charitable Ventures
In 2022, the NFL launched an initiative to help in the fight against hunger with a commitment of delivering a million meals to shelters throughout NFL cities. Brooks was part of the Plymouth Housing event where he helped distribute soup and other goods.
For more analysis on Jordyn Brooks and the entire Dolphins free agent class, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield.