Five Things: Malik Reed

Let's get into the weeds. Pass rushing is an art. Those who hunt the quarterback have to paint with a broader brush than ever before in the NFL. Quarterbacks are more athletic and tougher to bring to the ground. One way defenses work to prevented a player like Cam Newton from winning the game with his legs was to incorporate better rush lane integrity. The idea is to occupy each potential escape route with a defender, forcing the quarterback to win from the pocket.

Reed pairs an electric first step with the strength, contact balance and redirect ability to get off blocks while staying in his rush lane. In fact, in his second season as a pro, Reed brought the former All-Pro quarterback to the turf twice, earning the admiration of his former and current coach.