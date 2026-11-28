It's Jets week again. The Dolphins will face their divisional foe for the 122nd time, including one postseason showdown, with Miami leading the all-time series 64-57-1.
The Dolphins have won three-straight games over the Jets and seven of the last eight meetings. To continue that run of success, which includes a win five weeks ago, Miami will need to lean on its depth against a Jets offense that's beginning to find its rhythm.
The Dolphins earned a 28-25 road victory over the Jets in Week 7. While the Dolphins defense has elevated it's play over the last month, it was the offensive efficiency that guided Miami to the winner's circle. Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas scored a pair of touchdowns in the win. Running back Ollie Gordon II also found the end zone, en route to 103 rushing yards, and quarterback Malik Willis played his best game of the season.
Willis' Week 7 performance produced a 17.2 EPA (expected points added). Of the 153 games played this NFL season, that showing ranks 18th in terms of individual quarterback EPA. Willis went 14-for-21 with 208 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also scored on the ground to go along with 37 rushing yards, helping the Dolphins convert all three of their fourth down opportunities.
This time, the path to victory will look different, as quarterback Kyle McCord makes his third career start and first at Hard Rock Stadium in place of Willis, who is currently on injured reserve.
"I think the reps that he's getting in practice, the chemistry he's developing with the guys, whether it's the offensive line and the huddle, the wide receivers and the timing, I think that's all going to be continued improvement," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said.
"It's like, imagine Week 3 of training camp with the guys, and that's really what he's going through for the first time getting these reps," Hafley continued. "I just think anytime you go through something, hopefully if you study it, win or lose, have success or failure, you grow. And he's the type of guy that will do that, so I'm excited for him. He's approached everything in a really cool way."
It will also look different for Miami's defense. Defensive linemen Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, who are out with season-ending injuries, combined for 109 snaps in the Week 7 win. With those three on injured reserve, the Dolphins turned to Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr., who each played a career-high snaps in Sunday's game at Buffalo, with Grant logging 52 and Cooper 53. Similar loads are expected against the Jets.
"Keith Cooper and KG hadn't played very much, and now all of a sudden, the amount of reps they played, and then Watts and Jefferson, guys that just got elevated and haven't been here for very long," Hafley said. "And then same with the defensive ends, having to play more plays, those guys did a nice job."
The Dolphins will need that all-hands-on-deck approach against a Jets offense that has found its footing as of late. New York had six possessions in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers and, excluding its final drive in victory formation, scored on all five, producing three touchdowns and two field goals.
"When I look at the Jets, it's a team that – they're improved," Hafley said. "They have both backs now who are really, really good players. Their o-line, in my opinion, is playing better football. I thought they were playing good when we played them, I think they're playing even better now. They've kind of found their identity the way they played the Chargers last week in the run game. They're physical up front and they're capable to throw the ball too with an elite receiver, an elite tight end and a quarterback who's playing very well."
Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.
Watch the game live on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.