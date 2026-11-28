"It's like, imagine Week 3 of training camp with the guys, and that's really what he's going through for the first time getting these reps," Hafley continued. "I just think anytime you go through something, hopefully if you study it, win or lose, have success or failure, you grow. And he's the type of guy that will do that, so I'm excited for him. He's approached everything in a really cool way."

It will also look different for Miami's defense. Defensive linemen Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, who are out with season-ending injuries, combined for 109 snaps in the Week 7 win. With those three on injured reserve, the Dolphins turned to Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr., who each played a career-high snaps in Sunday's game at Buffalo, with Grant logging 52 and Cooper 53. Similar loads are expected against the Jets.

"Keith Cooper and KG hadn't played very much, and now all of a sudden, the amount of reps they played, and then Watts and Jefferson, guys that just got elevated and haven't been here for very long," Hafley said. "And then same with the defensive ends, having to play more plays, those guys did a nice job."

The Dolphins will need that all-hands-on-deck approach against a Jets offense that has found its footing as of late. New York had six possessions in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers and, excluding its final drive in victory formation, scored on all five, producing three touchdowns and two field goals.

"When I look at the Jets, it's a team that – they're improved," Hafley said. "They have both backs now who are really, really good players. Their o-line, in my opinion, is playing better football. I thought they were playing good when we played them, I think they're playing even better now. They've kind of found their identity the way they played the Chargers last week in the run game. They're physical up front and they're capable to throw the ball too with an elite receiver, an elite tight end and a quarterback who's playing very well."

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.