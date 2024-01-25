Hill and Tagovailoa Named Finalists for AP Honors

Jan 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Associated Press announced that two Dolphins players have been selected as finalists for AP honors – wide receiver Tyreek Hill as a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as a finalist for the AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by P&G and the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL (Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Tide).

Hill became the first player in Dolphins history to lead the league in receiving yards, totaling 1,799 this season. The mark was seventh-most in NFL history and a Dolphins single-season record, breaking the record Hill set in 2022. His 13 touchdown receptions tied for the NFL lead, and his 119 receptions ranked second, which tied a team record that Hill set in 2022. Hill was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro selection, earned his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection and was named Dan Marino Team MVP for the second straight year. He played a key role in helping Miami lead the NFL in total offense (401.3 ypg) for the first time since 1994. Hill is looking to become just the second player in Dolphins history to win AP Offensive Player of the Year. Quarterback Dan Marino won the award in 1984.

Tagovailoa started all 17 games and led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards just a year removed from missing five games in 2022 due to injury. The 4,624 passing yards were third-most in Dolphins history and marked the first time since 1992 (Marino) that a Dolphins quarterback led the league in passing yards. Tagovailoa set a single-season franchise record with a 69.3 completion percentage and his 101.1 passer rating ranked fifth in the league as he was selected to start in his first-ever Pro Bowl. Tagovailoa helped the Dolphins win 11 games for the first time in 15 years and lead the NFL in total offense (401.3 ypg) for the first time since 1994. Miami also led the league in passing offense (265.5 ypg) for the first time since 1993. Tagovailoa is looking to become just the second player in Dolphins history to win AP Comeback Player of the Year. Quarterback Chad Pennington won the award in 2008.

Winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The show will be broadcast on CBS and NFL Network and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+. Fans may visit www.nfl.com/honors for more information.

