Jerome Baker named Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Dec 07, 2021 at 08:50 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced linebacker Jerome Baker as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.

Baker is a regular presence in the South Florida community, utilizing his platform as a Miami Dolphins player to make Miami and the surrounding area a better place. One of the first recurring events he established after he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2018 was a Christmas event for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. Born on Christmas Day himself, he hosts the event for children as a birthday gift and even made sure the event could be held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic.

121019-JeromeBakerBoys&Girls Club Toy Distribution-hdl3277

Baker also steps in during times of need. When a residential building collapsed in the nearby town of Surfside in June 2021, he partnered with a minority-owned small business food truck to provide meals to first responders aiding in the recovery efforts. After an earthquake hit Haiti in August 2021, Baker partnered with Miami Dolphins Football UNITES community partner City of North Miami to transport donation items to Haiti and supported a call for action for the public to deliver goods needed by the country.

His efforts aren't limited to just South Florida either. When he was drafted in 2018, Baker established the Expand the Land Foundation to inspire youth and provide mentorship and programming in his hometown of Cleveland. 

Since then, he's hosted multiple events to benefit students in both the Cleveland and Miami communities. Baker has partnered with Miami Dolphins Football UNITES community partners, working with organizations like Feeding South Florida to assist with meal packing, 5000 Role Models youth mentorship programming and police ride-alongs. In 2020, Baker wanted to find a way to give back to the Cleveland community, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic hit home. He hosted a socially-distanced backpack giveaway at his high school alma mater, Benedictine, for kids in grades 2-8 to motivate kids in school.

As a nominee, Baker will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. 

For the fourth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI, on ABC. 

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 7th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

051819_Dairy_Council_Fuel_Play_60_027

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Waive Tom, Activate Deiter and Parker, Elevate Redwine

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived center Cameron Tom and activated center/guard Michael Deiter and wide receiver DeVante Parker off injured reserve. The team also elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: There Is No Off Season - UNKNWN Teams Up with Miami Dolphins for Latest Drop

Miami-based lifestyle brand and concept store UNKNWN is set to launch its latest collection, a collaboration with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign WR Core and DB Milton to Practice Squad, Release C Boehm and LB Jones

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cody Core and defensive back Chris Milton to the practice squad and released center Evan Boehm and linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place DB Campbell on IR, Elevate CB Davis and S Redwine for Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on injured reserve. The team has also elevated cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel, Awarded RB Lindsay, and Sign LB McManis to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the active roster and have been awarded running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Houston. The team also signed linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: Broxel Presents The New Miami Dolphins Card

Broxel, a global leader in payment methods to achieve a barrier-free economy has announced that they have joined forces with the Miami Dolphins to create a branded debit card. The card, featuring multiple functionalities, will allow users to make everyday shopping purchases, send money and coordinate payments at Hard Rock Stadium and receive VIP access and rewards related to the team.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Feeds More Than 8,500 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 8,500 South Florida community members in hosting and contributing to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions from Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Tuesday, Nov. 23.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Parks, Place CB Perry and LB Scarlett on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Will Parks off San Francisco's practice squad. The team also placed cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

The Miami Dolphins in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play60 surprised the students of McNicol Middle School in Broward County with a $10,000 grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Friday, Nov. 19.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate RB Johnson

 The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine to Practice Squad, Release QB Dolegala

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad and released quarterback Jake Dolegala from the practice squad.
Advertising