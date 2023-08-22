Miami Dolphins Activate Conner Off PUP

Aug 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated tight end Tanner Conner off the physically unable to perform list.

Conner appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Tanner Conner TE 6-3 232 3/20/98 2 Idaho State '22 Kent, Wash. FA, '22

