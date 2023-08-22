Miami Dolphins Activate Conner Off PUP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated tight end Tanner Conner off the physically unable to perform list.
Conner appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Tanner Conner
|TE
|6-3
|232
|3/20/98
|2
|Idaho State '22
|Kent, Wash.
|FA, '22