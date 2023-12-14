Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Alama Uluave from the practice squad.
Ingram is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) and has played in 145 career games with 106 starts, totaling 395 tackles (281 solo), 57.0 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He's played 11 NFL seasons, appearing in games for the L.A./San Diego Chargers (2012-20), Pittsburgh (2021), Kansas City (2021) and Miami (2022). Ingram played in all 17 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 2022, totaling 22 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September 2022, his first month with Miami. Ingram was originally a first-round pick (18th overall) by San Diego in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at South Carolina.
Uluave signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and has spent the season on the team's practice squad. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2022 at San Diego State after starting all 13 games at center. Uluave finished his career with 35 consecutive starts and made 54 total appearances in five seasons (2018-22) for the Aztecs. He also earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Melvin Ingram
|LB
|6-2
|250
|4/26/89
|12
|South Carolina '12
|Hamlet, N.C.
|UFA, '22 (KC)