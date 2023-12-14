Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Dec 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Alama Uluave from the practice squad.

Ingram is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) and has played in 145 career games with 106 starts, totaling 395 tackles (281 solo), 57.0 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He's played 11 NFL seasons, appearing in games for the L.A./San Diego Chargers (2012-20), Pittsburgh (2021), Kansas City (2021) and Miami (2022). Ingram played in all 17 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 2022, totaling 22 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September 2022, his first month with Miami. Ingram was originally a first-round pick (18th overall) by San Diego in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at South Carolina.

Uluave signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and has spent the season on the team's practice squad. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2022 at San Diego State after starting all 13 games at center. Uluave finished his career with 35 consecutive starts and made 54 total appearances in five seasons (2018-22) for the Aztecs. He also earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Melvin Ingram LB 6-2 250 4/26/89 12 South Carolina '12 Hamlet, N.C. UFA, '22 (KC)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster and placed offensive lineman Connor Williams on injured reserve. The team also signed offensive lineman Matt Skura to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bell and Hayes

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and tackle Ryan Hayes to the active roster for tonight's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Calvin Munson and placed linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve. The team also placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on the practice squad/injured list.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jackson to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed offensive lineman Austin Jackson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to the practice squad and released safety Verone McKinley III from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Conner

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated tight end Tanner Conner to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and placed linebacker Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster for Friday's game.
news

Ramsey Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Las Vegas.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the active roster and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated running back De'Von Achane off injured reserve, signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad and more.
Advertising