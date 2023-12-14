Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Ingram is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) and has played in 145 career games with 106 starts, totaling 395 tackles (281 solo), 57.0 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He's played 11 NFL seasons, appearing in games for the L.A./San Diego Chargers (2012-20), Pittsburgh (2021), Kansas City (2021) and Miami (2022). Ingram played in all 17 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 2022, totaling 22 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September 2022, his first month with Miami. Ingram was originally a first-round pick (18th overall) by San Diego in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at South Carolina.