Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

May 13, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived tackle Jarrett Horst, offensive lineman Alex Jensen and offensive lineman DJ Scaife.

Horst was signed by Miami on May 12, 2023 as an undrafted college free agent. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after starting eight games at left tackle for Michigan State. Horst started seven more contests at left tackle in 2022. He also played two seasons (2019-20) at Arkansas State and began his collegiate career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa.

Jensen was signed as an undrafted college free agent by Miami on May 12, 2023. He was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree for South Dakota who started 10 games at left tackle as a senior in 2022. Jensen also earned second-team All-MVFC honors in 2021 and honorable mention All-MVFC recognition in 2020. He began his career as a tight end before transitioning to offensive line in 2019. During his collegiate career, he appeared in 49 games with 38 starts at left tackle.

Scaife joined the Dolphins on May 12, 2023 as an undrafted college free agent. He lettered five seasons (2018-22) at Miami, where he played in 61 games with 52 starts, primarily at right guard and right tackle. Scaife earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2021 and honorable mention All-ACC recognition in 2022. He is a Miami native and played at Miami Southridge High School.

