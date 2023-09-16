Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the active roster and waived safety Verone McKinley III. The team also elevated linebacker Cameron Goode and defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Goode made his NFL debut last week in the win at the L.A. Chargers. He spent the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad after he was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Hand signed with Miami on Aug. 6, 2023. He's appeared in 31 career games with 11 starts, having played for Detroit (2018-21) and Tennessee (2021-22). Hand has 54 career tackles (39 solo), 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Detroit in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hand played collegiately at Alabama.

McKinley has played in 10 career games with two starts, all for the Dolphins in 2022. He's totaled 16 tackles (10 solo), one interception and one pass defensed. McKinley originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 13, 2022. He was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon, where he earned first-team All-American honors as a junior in 2021.