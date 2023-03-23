Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Andrew Van Ginkel

Mar 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Van Ginkel was a fifth-round pick (151st overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 56 consecutive games with 31 starts. He has 150 career tackles (96 solo), 11.0 sacks, one interception, 13 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also has a fumble return for a touchdown and a blocked punt return for a touchdown. Van Ginkel played collegiately at Wisconsin.

