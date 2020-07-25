Miami Dolphins Release Ricardo Louis, Waive Jake Rudock

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released wide receiver Ricardo Louisand waived quarterback Jake Rudock.
Louissigned with the Dolphins on April 8, 2019 but missed the entire 2019 season after he was placed on injured reserve. He spent three years (2016-18) in Cleveland, playing in 32 games with 12 starts and totaling 45 receptions for 562 yards (12.5 avg.). Louis originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL draft. A Miami native, Louis attended Miami Beach Senior High School.
Rudocksigned with the Dolphins on Jan. 12, 2019. He spent the entire 2019 season on Miami's practice squad. Rudock played in three games with Detroit in 2017 and completed 3-of-5 passes (60.0 pct.) for 24 yards. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (191st overall) by Detroit in the 2016 NFL draft. A Weston native, Rudock attended St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.