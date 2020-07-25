Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 05:40 PM

Miami Dolphins Release Ricardo Louis, Waive Jake Rudock

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released wide receiver Ricardo Louisand waived quarterback Jake Rudock.

Louissigned with the Dolphins on April 8, 2019 but missed the entire 2019 season after he was placed on injured reserve. He spent three years (2016-18) in Cleveland, playing in 32 games with 12 starts and totaling 45 receptions for 562 yards (12.5 avg.). Louis originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL draft. A Miami native, Louis attended Miami Beach Senior High School.

Rudocksigned with the Dolphins on Jan. 12, 2019. He spent the entire 2019 season on Miami's practice squad. Rudock played in three games with Detroit in 2017 and completed 3-of-5 passes (60.0 pct.) for 24 yards. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (191st overall) by Detroit in the 2016 NFL draft. A Weston native, Rudock attended St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Waive Ray Lima
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Ray Lima

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived defensive tackle Ray Lima.
Robert Hunt - OT - Lousiana-Lafayette
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Robert Hunt

The Dolphins signed second-round tackle Robert Hunt.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Provide Tuition Support Through Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Endowment Program

 The Miami Dolphins announced three South Florida high school students as the 2020 scholarship recipients for the third annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Grant Endowment Program.
Auburn receiver Noah Igbinoghene returns a kick against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Noah Igbinoghene

The Dolphins signed first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Photo: Field Goal Post Pad With NFL Shield Logo At Hard Rock Stadium
news

Dolphins Will Not Have Fans For Training Camp, Preseason Games; Announce Safety Initiatives For When Fans Return

Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium announce a series of initiatives designed to create a safe environment in 2020.
Graphic: Hard Rock Stadium GBAC Accreditation - 1st NFL Stadium
news

Hard Rock Stadium Celebrates GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

Hard Rock Stadium was the first public facility to commit to earning GBAC STAR accreditation.
During the Food Fleet in Miami, FL on May 20th, 2020.
news

Dolphins, Truist Partnered To Provide 2,866 Meals For South Florida Community Through Local Food Trucks

The Miami Dolphins and Truist partnered to provide 2,866 meals over a six-week period to the South Florida community.
Austin Jackson, Offensive Tackle from USC
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Austin Jackson

The Dolphins signed first-round pick Austin Jackson. 
Malcolm Perry - RB - Navy
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Malcolm Perry

The Dolphins signed seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry. 
Generic stadium assets of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Stephen Ross Announces Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program

Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation announced a multi-million-dollar major-gift commitment through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.
Runningback De'Lance Turner (34) during an NFL week 16 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on December 22nd, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Waive De'Lance Turner

The Dolphins have waived running back De'Lance Turner.

Advertising