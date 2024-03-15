Miami Dolphins Sign Anthony Walker Jr.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Cleveland.
Walker has played seven NFL seasons, spending four years in Indianapolis (2017-20) and the past three (2021-23) in Cleveland. He's appeared in 85 career games with 75 starts, recording 505 tackles (320 solo), 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also started three playoff games for Indianapolis.
Walker was a two-time captain (2022-23) in Cleveland and was named the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee and the team's Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2023. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (161st overall) by Indianapolis in the 2017 NFL Draft. A Miami native, Walker played at Monsignor Edward Pace High School before playing collegiately at Northwestern.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|LB
|6-1
|235
|8/8/95
|8
|Northwestern ’17
|Miami, Fla.
|UFA, ’24 (Cle.)