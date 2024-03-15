Miami Dolphins Sign Neville Gallimore

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Neville Gallimore as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
Gallimore was a third-round pick (82nd overall) by Dallas in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's played in 52 career games with 14 starts, totaling 90 tackles (40 solo), 4.0 sacks and three passes defensed. He's also played in three playoff games with one start. An Ottawa, Canada native, Gallimore was a first-team All-Big 12 selection at Oklahoma.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Neville Gallimore
|DT
|6-2
|302
|1/17/97
|5
|Oklahoma ’20
|Ottawa, Canada
|UFA, ’24 (Dal.)