Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 02:47 PM

Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Colts

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • Center Daniel Kilgore will be back in uniform when the Dolphins face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
  • Kilgore (knee) missed the past two games and was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
  • The expectation is that Kilgore once again will take his place in the starting lineup and Evan Boehm, who started the past two games at center, could move back to right guard.

  • The Colts inactives are headed by starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who will miss the game with a knee he sustained last Sunday against Pittsburgh.
  • Also inactive for Indy will be WR Parris Campbell, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, DL Tyquan Lewis, LB E.J. Speed and CB Quincy Wilson.

