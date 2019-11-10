Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Colts

- Center Daniel Kilgore will be back in uniform when the Dolphins face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
- Kilgore (knee) missed the past two games and was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
- The expectation is that Kilgore once again will take his place in the starting lineup and Evan Boehm, who started the past two games at center, could move back to right guard.
- Rookie Shaq Calhoun will be active after being inactive against the New York Jets last Sunday.
- Rookie running back Myles Gaskin will be active for the first time this season.
- The Dolphins will have four running backs in uniform: Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird, Gaskin and newcomer De’Lance Turner.
- Safety Reshad Jones (chest) and defensive end Avery Moss (ankle) again will sit out with injuries.
- The other Dolphins inactives will be CB Ken Webster, who was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury, CB Xavier Crawford, T Isaiah Prince, C/G Keaton Sutherland and WR Gary Jennings, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Wednesday.
- The Colts inactives are headed by starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who will miss the game with a knee he sustained last Sunday against Pittsburgh.
- Also inactive for Indy will be WR Parris Campbell, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, DL Tyquan Lewis, LB E.J. Speed and CB Quincy Wilson.