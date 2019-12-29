Pregame Notes: Week 17 | Dolphins vs. Patriots

- Defensive end Charles Harris will be back in the lineup when the Dolphins face the New England Patriots in their regular season finale at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
- Harris was inactive for each of the past two games, against the New York Giants on Dec. 15 and against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
- Fellow defensive end Taco Charlton will be inactive for the third time in four games. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week because of an ankle injury.
- Running back Samaje Perine will make his Dolphins debut.
- He was signed off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad this week when the Dolphins placed rookie running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.
- Fullback Chandler Cox will be active after missing the previous two games because of a shoulder injury.
- Tight end Clive Walford did not accompany the team to New England because of a non-injury-related issue and will be inactive.
- Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe will be the only active tight ends.
- Wide receiver Allen Hurns and linebacker Vince Biegel both will be inactive after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
- Along with Hurns, Biegel, Walford and Charlton, the Dolphins inactives will include C/G Keaton Sutherland, T J’Marcus Webb and CB Jomal Wiltz, who was ruled out Friday because of a shoulder injury.
- The Patriots inactives include starting cornerback Jason McCourty, who is out with a groin injury.
- The other New England inactives are DL Byron Cowart, DB Terrence Brooks, QB Cody Kessler, RB Damien Harris, TE Ryan Izzo and OL Jermaine Eleumunor.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their white jerseys with aqua pants.
- The forecast for Foxborough, Mass., between 1 and 4 p.m., according to weather.com, calls for a temperature of 42 degrees, with partly cloudy skies, with a 0 percent chance of precipitation and winds of 2-3 mph.