Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Patriots

It's a tall task to win in all three phases against a complete team like New England. Their offense has scored 24 plus points in each of their last two games and the defense is allowing just 13.2 points per game. Those numbers tell me that Miami must protect the ball on offense and find ways to take it away on defense. The Dolphins have been very good over the last eight games in protecting the football, losing the turnover margin only twice over the last two months. Starting field position will be important early in the game, especially for the Dolphins offense. The last thing you want to see on Sunday is Tom Brady setting up shop first and ten around mid-field to start an offensive drive. It will also be paramount for the Miami offense to generate a first down or two when backed up inside their own twenty yard line. Losing field position usually leads to easy points for Brady and company.