Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

OVERVIEW: The defending Super Bowl champions clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East title last weekend with their victory against the Bills and will be looking Sunday to earn a first-round bye for a 10th consecutive year. It’s the defense that has led the way for New England this season, with the Patriots ranking No. 1 in the NFL in fewest yards allowed per game and per play, highest interception rate and third-down defense. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with six, is considered among the leading candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. It’s been a team effort on that Patriots defense, though. New England has five players with at least five sacks, and safety Devin McCourty trails Gilmore by only one interception. The New England offense maybe hasn’t been quite as dynamic as in years past, but it’s still capable of putting up big numbers. Tom Brady has had six games with a passer rating of under 81 this season, but he came through with a big performance against Buffalo last Saturday when he was 26-for-33 for 271 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a rating of 111.0. Wide receiver Julian Edelman needs three catches to reach 100 for the second time in his career and leads the team in touchdown receptions with six. The other player to watch in the passing game is running back James White, who has 69 catches with four touchdowns. Sony Michel leads the running game with 838 yards and six touchdowns. On special teams, the Patriots have blocked four punts in 2019. Bill Belichick, now in his 20th season as Patriots head coach, joined Dolphins Hall of Famer Don Shula and George Halas earlier this season as the only coaches to reach 300 career victories.