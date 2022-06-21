PRESS RELEASE: CHEQ named as Official In-Stadium Mobile Ordering and Delivery Partner of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Fla. – CHEQ Inc., the world's first social payments platform continues their growth in professional sports as they are named the official in-stadium mobile ordering and delivery partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

Mobile Ordering through CHEQ will be available throughout the stadium for the 2022 season and in-seat delivery will be available in select sections. CHEQ will also provide self-service kiosks in high-traffic locations to help reduce lines and wait times.

"We are excited to partner with CHEQ to enhance our fan experience through their proven track record of innovation and technology in large scale sports venues," said Jeremy Walls, Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "We are a global entertainment destination designed to host big events and working with CHEQ to reduce wait times and increase efficiency will serve us well moving forward."