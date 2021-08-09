PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins Impacts More Than 15,000 High School Football Student Athletes Throughout South Florida

Aug 09, 2021 at 12:07 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins program announced its impact on youth football engaging with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida over the last five years.  

In an effort to transform lives and grow participation of boys and girls football teams, the Dolphins have supported all 142 varsity high school football programs in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County schools through team visits, equipment donations, character building or game day experiences.

"We love the game of football and are committed to our mission to teaching, learning and playing our sport in a fun and safe environment," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. "Our Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel set the vision to have an intentional impact to impact coaches, players and trainers in South Florida and we are proud to have positively engaged every school in the tri-county area."

In celebration, the Junior Dolphins program invited athletic directors from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County schools along with the Miami Norland Senior High School football team to attend a Miami Dolphins training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Saturday, August 7. Miami Dolphins representatives presented the athletic directors of each county with a jersey to commemorate the initiative.

080721-TrainingCamp-pm24
MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins 5-Year Total Impact:

·      The Junior Dolphins program hosted 65 high school football team visits to Dolphins training camp practices.

·      The Junior Dolphins program hosted game day experiences for 20 high school football teams.

·      The Junior Dolphins program donated more than $500K in athletic equipment to high school football teams.

·      The Junior Dolphins program through the support of Baptist Health provided $260K towards equipment, health and wellness clinics.  

·      The Junior Dolphins program supported more than 30 girls flag football programs in South Florida.  

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. As stewards of the game, Junior Dolphins strive to grow participation in the game, impact the football community and build the next generation of Dolphins fans. Through strong community partnership and strategic resource distribution, all aspects of the Junior Dolphins program work to emphasize character building to increase the overall experience in youth football.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - August 5, 2021

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Miami Dolphins Foundation Provides Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced six South Florida high school students as the 2021 scholarship recipients for the fourth annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign TE Holmes

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Gabe Holmes.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release OL Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman D.J. Fluker off injured reserve with an injury settlement.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cannella and TE Jackson, Activate WR Parker, Place WR Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. The team also activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the active/physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place Three on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate T Larnel Coleman and Waive G Ross Reynolds

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tackle Larnel Coleman off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived guard Ross Reynolds.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign G Reynolds and Place OL Fluker on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Ross Reynolds and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign One, Place Four on Active/Physically Unable to Perform

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Tyler Marz and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list. They also placed tackle Larnel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Liam Eichenberg

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Liam Eichenberg
Advertising