PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins Impacts More Than 15,000 High School Football Student Athletes Throughout South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins program announced its impact on youth football engaging with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida over the last five years.

In an effort to transform lives and grow participation of boys and girls football teams, the Dolphins have supported all 142 varsity high school football programs in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County schools through team visits, equipment donations, character building or game day experiences.

"We love the game of football and are committed to our mission to teaching, learning and playing our sport in a fun and safe environment," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. "Our Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel set the vision to have an intentional impact to impact coaches, players and trainers in South Florida and we are proud to have positively engaged every school in the tri-county area."