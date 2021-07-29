Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign G Reynolds and Place OL Fluker on Injured Reserve

Jul 29, 2021 at 04:50 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Ross Reynolds and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on injured reserve.

Reynolds has spent time on the practice squads of New England (2020) and San Francisco (2019). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 3, 2019. Reynolds was a second-team All-Big Ten selection at Iowa as a senior in 2018.

Fluker joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on April 20, 2021. He has played in 108 NFL games with 96 starts. Fluker has played eight NFL seasons with stops in San Diego (2013-16), the N.Y. Giants (2017), Seattle (2018-19) and Baltimore (2020). He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (11th overall) by San Diego in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Ross Reynolds G 6-4 300 9/14/95 1 Iowa '19 Waukee, Iowa FA, '21

