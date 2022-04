With the 102nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select LB Channing Tindall from Georgia.

Tindall is a 6'2" 230lb LB from Columbia, SC. In 2021, he had 67 tackles in 15 games for Georgia (T-3rd on team), a career-high 21 QB pressures (PFF), and participated in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.