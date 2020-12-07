Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Bengals-Dolphins

It takes the entire team to play at a certain level of consistency to win in the NFL. The Dolphins found that type of play as this game went along, and some of the players found new heights along the way. Tight end Mike Gesicki had a career-high nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. Geiscki has become one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL this season. His 537 receiving yards rank fourth among all tight ends in the league. His 13.8 yards per reception is third (min: 15 rec.) and his four receiving touchdowns are tied for ninth among tight ends. His one-handed snag deep down the seam showed his wide catch radius and his ability to make a difficult catch. On defense, it was the swarming to the ball, and harassing the quarterback that made this group shine. Allowing just 196 total yards and 12 first downs, Miami's defense was flying around the field. This group was even more stingy in the second half, surrendering just 25 total yards. It's the fewest yards allowed in a second half by the Dolphins since at least 2000 and tied for the third-fewest allowed by an NFL team this season. They were led by linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who arguably played his best game so far in a Dolphins uniform. Van Noy had a career-high three sacks in the game, and led the team with eight total tackles. He's the first Dolphin to record at least three sacks in a game since DE Cameron Wake had four on Oct. 18, 2015 at Tennessee. Lastly, the most consistent performer on defense all season long has been cornerback Xavien Howard. His first quarter pick of Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen was his eighth interception of the season, which is a personal high and also leads the league. It also extends the team streak of consecutive games with a takeaway to 18.