Three Takeaways | Confident Dolphins Use Early Momentum to Beat Chargers

I believe the game plan on defense was to pressure rookie quarterback Justin Herbert early, and see if he can make the throws necessary to win. The Dolphins defense sold out on multiple plays, playing pure man coverage and daring Herbert to make the plays that would get the Miami defense to play softer coverage. The plan worked for the entire first half, and deep into the second 30 minutes as well. Herbert didn't have the luxury of time in the pocket to set and throw, which made him long and high when he had his chances to burn the Dolphins pressure. Anytime a defense can hold a talented player like Chargers wide out Keenan Allen to just three catches for 39 yards and one touchdown, you're playing excellent defense. Much of that credit goes to the pressure created, and tight coverage by cornerback Xavien Howard. His fourth-quarter interception put the offense back on the field with excellent field position. That field position ultimately led to a touchdown that gave the Dolphins a 26-14 cushion. On offense, I felt that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made some decisive decisions throwing the football, showing his arm strength and accuracy in some tight windows. He was assisted by fellow rookie running back Salvon Ahmed, who ran with elite quickness and vision that allowed the entire offense to play with patience. The offensive line did their part, sometimes providing gaping holes off the edge to spring Ahmed into the second level of the Los Angeles defense. It just seems like this team is going about their business in a workmanlike fashion, using some momentum altering plays along the way. It's fun to watch a Dolphins team win games that they should win, and doing so by getting comfortable in some uncomfortable situations.