2022 Positional Preview – Wide Receivers

We're just one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the first of our position preview series featuring the team's wide receivers:

WIDE RECEIVERS

(in numerical order)

#3 LYNN BOWDEN JR.

5-11 | 197 | Kentucky '20

Bowden enters his third NFL season after joining the Dolphins in a trade from Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2020. A former third-round pick by the Raiders earlier that year, Bowden played a big role for the Dolphins offense down the stretch in the 2020 season, catching 27 passes for 212 yards (7.9 avg.) in the final five games. He missed the 2021 season due to injury.

#10 TYREEK HILL

5-10 | 185 | West Alabama '16

The Dolphins acquired the playmaking Hill in a trade with Kansas City this offseason. His explosiveness has been on display his entire career, earning a Pro Bowl selection in all six of his NFL seasons. Hill had a career-high 111 receptions for the Chiefs in 2021 and was second in the NFL with 15 touchdown receptions in 2020. He's also dynamic on special teams, totaling five career touchdowns on returns. Hill has been selected first-team All-Pro three times (2016, 2018, 2020) and was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team as a punt returner.

#11 CEDRICK WILSON JR.

6-2 | 195 | Boise State '18

Wilson joined the Dolphins this offseason as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas, where he played his first four NFL seasons. He had a breakout season in 2021, totaling 45 receptions for 602 yards (13.4 avg.) and six touchdowns as Dallas won 12 games and the NFC East. Wilson's father, Cedrick Wilson Sr., played seven NFL seasons as a wide receiver for San Francisco (2001-04) and Pittsburgh (2005-07) and won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers.

#14 TRENT SHERFIELD

6-1 | 219 | Vanderbilt '18

Sherfield was another offseason addition to Miami's wide receiver room as an unrestricted free agent signing from San Francisco. He played in all 20 games for the 49ers last season – 17 regular season and three postseason – helping the 49ers reach the NFC Championship game. Sherfield also spent three seasons (2018-20) in Arizona. He's totaled 37 career receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns. Sherfield is also active on special teams with 22 career special teams tackles.

#17 JAYLEN WADDLE

5-10 | 182 | Alabama '21

Miami's first-round pick (sixth overall) in 2021 made quite a splash in his rookie season. He totaled 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. The 104 receptions broke the NFL's rookie receptions record held by Anquan Boldin (101) since 2003 and was the third-most by any player in Dolphins history. Waddle also became the first Dolphins rookie to record a 1,000-yard season. His efforts earned him the 2021 Dan Marino Team MVP Award, as voted on by the media.

#18 PRESTON WILLIAMS

6-5 | 220 | Colorado State '19

Williams is entering his fourth NFL season after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent in 2019. He made an early impact, totaling 32 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns in the first eight games of the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending injury. Williams had a career-high four touchdown receptions in 2020. He's totaled 56 career receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career.

#83 DeVONTE DEDMON

5-10 | 200 | William & Mary '19

Dedmon is a first-year player, arriving in Miami from the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League where he played the past three years. In 2021, Dedmon won the league's Special Teams Player of the Year award as he led the CFL in punt return yards (737), punt return average (15.4), kickoff return yards (1,223) and kickoff return average (25.0). He also had two punt return touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown.

#85 RIVER CRACRAFT

6-0 | 198 | Washington State '17

The Dolphins signed Cracraft this offseason after he spent the past two seasons (2020-21) with San Francisco. With the 49ers, Cracraft appeared in 15 games with one start, totaling six receptions for 41 receiving yards, and played in two playoff games for the 49ers last year. Cracraft began his career on Denver's practice squad in 2017 and played nine games for the Broncos in 2018-19.

#86 BRAYLON SANDERS

6-1 | 194 | Mississippi '22

Sanders joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent this season from Ole Miss, where he spent five years (2017-21) and was a three-year starter from 2019-21. In his final collegiate season in 2021, Sanders led the SEC and ranked third nationally with a 22.9 yards per catch average. In 2020, he led the team with 25.1 yards per catch in nine games played.

#87 ERIK EZUKANMA

6-2 | 206 | Texas Tech '22

Ezukanma was Miami's fourth-round pick (125th overall) in this year's draft. A big-bodied receiver, he started each of his final three seasons (2019-21) at Texas Tech, where he became the first player to lead the team in receiving in three consecutive seasons since 1985-87. Ezukanma earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and second-team All-Big 12 recognition in 2021. During his collegiate career, Ezukanma totaled 138 receptions for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns.

#89 CODY CORE

6-3 | 205 | Mississippi '16