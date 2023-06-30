2023 Positional Preview: Defensive Line

Ogbah joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020, after three years in Cleveland and one season in Kansas City, where he helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. He led the team in sacks in his first two seasons (2020-21) with the Dolphins, recording 9.0 each year. In 2021, Ogbah also tallied 12 passes defended, which led all defensive linemen that season and the most by any defensive lineman since 2016. Ogbah played in 42 of 43 games with 26 starts to begin his Dolphins career before his 2022 season was cut short due to injury on Nov. 14. Ogbah is from Lagos, Nigeria, and entered the NFL in 2016 as a second-round pick (32nd overall) by Cleveland. He re-signed with Miami on March 15, 2022.