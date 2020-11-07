Activated Austin Jackson, Elevated Kirk Merritt

Nov 07, 2020 at 05:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tackle Austin Jackson off injured reserve and elevated wide receiver Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement.

Jackson started the first four games of the 2020 season at left tackle. He was a first-round pick (18th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. Jackson played collegiately at Southern California, where he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2019.

Merritt has spent the 2020 season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. Merritt was a two-year starter (2018-19) at Arkansas State, where he earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors both years. He led the conference in receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,005) as a junior in 2018.

