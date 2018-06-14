Camp Insider: Dolphins Wrap Up 2018 OTAs

Tight end free-for-all: With the two tight ends who started games last season no longer on the roster, there should be quite the competition at that position this summer. Among the competitors will be MarQueis Gray, who will be entering his third season with the Dolphins as the longest-tenured tight end on the roster. "It's my sixth year (in the NFL)," Gray said. "Every year I've been in competition with somebody. I've either had a guy that was already signed or they brought in some all-star guy, like they did last year. So for us to have an open spot this year is pretty rare and we're all competing. May the best man win." Gray, who started seven games for the Dolphins in 2016, will be battling A.J. Derby, Gavin Escobar, Thomas Duarte and rookie draft picks Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Gray said the players split first-team reps during spring practices. "They just want to give the guys different looks and see how well we prepared and stuff we're ready for. We're all moving around. You can't just study for one (tight end) position. We've all been moving around this offense so far, which is pretty quick."