I Said It: Top RBs Singletary, Holyfield Speak At Combine

“Growing up with a name like Michael Jordan, everyone expects you to play basketball. And me being tall? Everybody wanted me to play basketball, but I love football.”

— Ohio State center Michael Jordan says he goes by Michael or M.J., even though he officially was listed as Mike Jordan at the combine. Jordan has lined up at both guard and center at Ohio State, though he said NFL teams have told him his future is at guard. As for his basketball prowess, Jordan said he’s exactly “terrible” at that sport.